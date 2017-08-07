Mannington District Fair Kicks Off With Parade

The Mannington District Fair got its start in 1932, and this year not even a flood could stop all the fun.

Late July’s flooding made getting the fair together a little more difficult than past years. Volunteers groups and many others put time and effort so the fair could go on and Monday night, tons of people with a palpable feeling of excitement in the air at the parade.

“My goodness, the work that they have done and how they’ve pulled together to get things together for the fair is just miraculous,” said Nettie Falbo, a resident of Marion County.

People lined the streets to show their Mannington pride taking time to appreciate what the fair offers, and enjoy themselves after all the flood cleanup efforts. Mannington District Fair goes all week until Saturday.