UPDATE: Emergency Crews Contain Vehicle Fire in Upshur County

Update (8/7/17 at 9:07 p.m.):

According to the Buckhannon Fire Chief John Townsend, a vehicle fire started inside the A and O Railroad building early Monday evening.

Townsend said the fire was contained to the maintenance pick up truck that rides the rails.

The fire did not take long to extinguish; however, some of the building received heat damage.

Fire crews are on the scene of a working fire in Upshur County.

According to the Buckhannon Fire Department there is a structure fire at the A and O railroad building located behind the Donut Shop in Buckhannon.

The Buckhannon Fire Department is on scene and had to call several other fire departments to respond.

