Groundbreaking Held for Upper Deckers Site 1 Dam Rehabilitation Project

West Virginia has 170 small watershed NRCS assisted dams and 22 channels. Of these dams, 169 dams are classified as "high hazard."



A Groundbreaking was held in Preston County to kick off the Upper Deckers Site I Dam Rehabilitation Project. This will improve safety for local residents, provide savings for Preston County water customers, as well as research for faculty and students at West Virginia University.

"What this will do when the project is complete, it will bring this high hazard flood control dam up to speed with modern engineering qualifications for such dams," said Brian Farkas, Executive Director of the West Virginia Conservation Agency.

The Dam will be located at West Virginia University's J.W. Ruby Research Farm in Reedsville.

In addition to flood protection, it will also provide a dedicated source of water that will allow Preston County to grow.

The depth of the water behind the dam which was built in 1969 will be increased by 10 feet.

"We struggle in the dry spell to get water to our customers. So now by adding this ten feet and adding this flood control in here, We have an industrial park that sits empty and we've had a couple of people look at the industrial park but we haven't been able to supply them water. So, now with this, we'll be able to branch out a little further which is what we need because we still have people in the community that don't have city water that would love to have city water," said Mike Adams, Board Member of Public Service District No. 1.

The Commissioner for Agriculture for West Virginia said it is important to be proactive in preparing for natural disasters and this dam is a step in the right direction.

"We've seen two devastating floods in West Virginia. If we get rains like that around here, this is going to help ameliorate the things that have happened to our citizens," said Kent Leonhardt, West Virginia Commissioner of Agriculture.

The dam is expected to be completed by December of 2018.