Senator Manchin Visits Wetzel County to Assess Flood Needs

Senator Joe Manchin visited Wetzel County Monday to assess the needs for the Town of Hundred after recent flooding.



Senator Manchin met with town and county leaders at Hundred High School.



The town has been using the school as a distribution center for flood relief donations.



Senator Manchin made a list of needs and then prioritized them.

"We need to get some FEMA trailers in here to try and help people sustain themselves until they get back up on their feet. That is the number one priority I have recieved today. Hundred is a special place for me and it is a special place where I grew up knowing a lot of people and spending a lot of time here so it's personal," Senator Manchin said.



Senator Manchin placed a call to order 30 to 40 trailers for the homeless flood victims. He also made several other calls trying to get help for the town.