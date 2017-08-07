Preston County Schools Launches "Learning in Motion" Mobile Classroom

This time next week student in Preston County will have finished up their first day of class for the new school year.

Not long after that, one of their classrooms will be hitting the road traveling all across the county.

“It’s another way to get them outside the traditional classroom and get them to see there are opportunities to learn anywhere and everywhere,” said Superintendent Stephen Wotring as Preston County Schools unveiled a new mobile classroom.

What was once a retired school bus is transforming into the new “Learning in Motion” mobile classroom.

“During the school year we’ll park at schools, said Preston County Schools Director of Curriculum Michelle Berry. “Teachers can bring their students on the bus and have a mobile STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) lab already set up. There will be no prep work for teachers. They’ll just bring their students on and we’ll have teachers available and technology folks that will be able to help them.”

The outside of the bus has been colorfully wrapped and finished, but the inside is about to get a total makeover.

Preston County schools hopes to have the project complete by the end of September for students to use not only during the school year, but in the summertime as well.

“As you first enter the bus, we’ll have seating that we can use for small group story time,” Berry explained. “We want to incorporate a lot of literacy and early learning skills. As you go through the bus, there’ll be centers or stations and the students will be able to work in small groups on the STEM activities.”

The mobile classroom was inspired by a similar project that Berry saw in Garrett County, Maryland.

“I went and visited the bus and saw them pulling out food to feed the community,” she said. “I saw them pulling out books to be able to provide to the children. When I saw that they were able to do it, I thought we can do that here to.”

“Learning in Motion” is solely funded through grants and the support of community partners like 21st Century Community Learning Centers, BB&T Bank and Mylan Pharmaceuticals.

Right now the mobile classroom will serve students in Pre-K though eighth grades, but Berry would like to get more grants to expand to the high school levels.

Preston County Schools believes the classroom’s reach will go beyond just educating students.

“When you have kids home over the summer, now we’re gonna be able to offer feeding programs,” Superintendent Wotring said. “Instead of having them having to come to us, which is sometimes difficult, we’re going to be able to go to them. “We’re also gonna be able to provide all kinds of activities for them on the bus.”

The mobile classroom will also provide additional educational activities in the summer. Preston County Schools also hopes to work with the Division of Health and Human Services to provide parent resources and education as well.

As students see the brightly colored bus drive by, Berry hopes they’re proud to have it and inspired to continue learning.

“Sometimes we have a hard time hooking kids,” she said. “If we can hook them into something that they’re really interested in it encourages them to come to school on a regular basis and want to be there to learn.”