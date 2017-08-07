Morgantown Fire Department Awarded Grant for New Firefighters

The Morgantown Fire Department will soon be growing its numbers.

With a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Department will be able to hire 12 new firefighters.

The SAFER, Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response, Grant gives the Department nearly $1.7 million over three years.

“Morgantown Fire Department has not grown with the size with what Morgantown has grown,” said Chief Mark Caravasos. “We really needed this to address the safety of the people. We need to address the safety of the firefighters when we’re operating on emergency scenes. All in all this is a great thing. It’s good for the community. It’s good for the people that live here and it’s gonna benefit us.”

The grant will also allow for the addition of a ladder company housed in the Northside Fire Station.

“For years we were supposed to have a ladder truck running out of the Northside Fire Station,” Chief Caravasos explained. “That came with the development of the Evansdale Campus, the Mon General campus out on that end and the other large scale buildings that you have on that side of town. We do have a truck on the downtown side.”

Currently there are four open positions within the Department, which will make a total of 16 new hires.

Candidates for those positions have already completed the physical agility test.

“We had a 71 percent plus pass rate on our physical agility test,” Chief Caravasos said. “The candidates now who passed that will move on to their written interviews and written testing. Once that part’s completed they’ll be compiled on the list and those gentlemen stand a real good chance of getting a job at the Morgantown Fire Department.”

Chief Caravasos said Morgantown City Council has to officially vote to accept the grant for the Department to receive it at its next meeting.