Toddler in Critical Condition, 4 Other Kids Removed From Ohio Home With 15 Dead Animals

DAYTON, OH (WDTN/WCMH) — A toddler is in critical condition and four others are with child protective services after Dayton Police were called to a home with “deplorable” conditions on a report that a child was not breathing.

Early Sunday morning, a woman called 911 to report that her 1-year-old granddaughter was not breathing. When medics arrived, they found the child unresponsive. The home was littered with feces and 15 dead animals — mostly snakes, including a large boa constrictor and a python. Medics rushed the child to Dayton Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Family services and animal control were dispatched to the home around 10am Sunday and discovered that four other children were staying there. They were taken into child protective services. Workers from the Montgomery County Resource Center removed several dead snakes in Tupperware containers.

Neighbors say the family was known for having animals, but many didn’t know how bad the living conditions were.

“If I would have known this place was like this, I would have called on my own,” said Jennifer Davis, a neighbor of the family and a mother of three. “Because I have children of my own, I don’t think I could ever let my child live in a nasty environment like that.”

At least four people residing in the home, including the children’s mother and grandmother, are facing child endangerment charges related to the four children removed from the residence. Investigators say it is unclear what caused the 1-year-old girl to stop breathing. At this time, no one is facing charges related to the toddler, but more charges are expected to come down.