WV State Troopers Find Child's Dead Body After Minor Car Wreck

POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WV (WVNS) - State Troopers in Pocahontas County tell our sister station 59 News a child's body was found near a wrecked car Sunday morning.
The mother, Erica Newsome wrecked the car near Route 250 in the Allegheny Mountain area around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday. Witnesses told troopers they saw the mother try to hide the 11-year-old child's body over the hillside.
Troopers say it was only a minor accident.
After investigating troopers contacted authorities in Jacksonville, Florida where Newsome is believed to be from. They say a crime scene was found in Newsome's home in Florida.
The mother was heading from Florida to Buffalo, New York where the child's father lives.
Florida investigators are en-route to West Virginia.
The child's body is currently at the Medical Examiners office.
Clarksburg Studio
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.