Morgantown Man Arrested After Firing Gun in Night Club

A Monongalia County man is facing a felony charge after officers said he fired a handgun inside a Morgantown nightclub.

Khorie Morris, 18, of Morgantown is charged with wanton endangerment.

Morgantown Police Department said Morris got into a fight with other patrons at Bent Willey’s Nightclub early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the scene just after 2 a.m. When they arrived on scene, Bent Willey’s security had wrestled Morris to the ground.

He is being held in the North Central Regional Jail in lieu of $100,000.00 bond.

Anyone with information regarding this incident may contact the Morgantown Police Department at 304-284-7522.