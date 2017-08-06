Mannington Fair Continues Despite Flooding

Despite experiencing a devastating flood, the city of Mannington has come together, and is still holding its annual Mannington District Fair.

The President of the Mannington District Fair said he is extremely thankful for the support from the community during this hard time.

"We have a lot of people who just wanted to help out. They wanted to see this fair continue on so they showed up, wanted to know all of the help we needed and they've done good," said Perry Thorne, President of the Mannington District Fair.

The main concern was to make sure certain parts of the fair were clean.

"These concession stands had a lot of mud, a lot of debris in them that we had to clean out and clean up stuff. Sanitize them. That was the main thing. There was going to be food served out of them so they had to be really sanitized. That's been one of the biggest things. We had a lot of fence tore down that we had to put back up. Everything is on a roll now," said Thorne.

The waters reached to relatively high levels on the fairgrounds.

"It was actually a couple of inches up on the stage right here. It actually got up to the roofs on the permanent concession stands down here. It was up into the pool. You can see the pool over there in the background. It was clear up in the pool. That's how deep it really got. It was bad," said Thorne.



In wake of the suffering, the President said that the fair will make spirits brighter for many in the city.

"I just think that we had to get this fair going this week. We had to get it for the people of the town and the people that have been devastated with the water. And give them a chance to come out and maybe enjoy themselves. Maybe come out one night, get something good to eat, have fun on the rides, bring their kids, their kids went through this too," said Thorne.

The fair will go on as planned beginning on Monday night.

To help those who have suffered from the flood, 50% of the ticket sales on Thursday will go toward flood relief.