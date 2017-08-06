Fire Truck Crashes While Responding to Marion County Fire - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Fire Truck Crashes While Responding to Marion County Fire

Posted: Updated:
By Marisa Matyola, Anchor/Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography

One person was taken to the hospital after a fire engine crashed on Dean Drive in Boothsville.

911 officials said the Boothsville Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched just before 7:30 p.m. to a fire on Sapps Run Road. 

The fire truck swerved to miss an oncoming car and sideswiped a tree. The driver of the truck was treated and then released at United Hospital Center. 

The crash resulted in about $6,000 in damage to the fire truck.

The Marion County Sheriff's Department, along White Hall Police, Boothsville Fire Department, and Marion County Rescue Squad responded to the scene.

Powered by Frankly

Clarksburg Studio
904 West Pike Street
Clarksburg, WV 26301

Main (304) 623-3311
Fax (304) 624-6152(Clarksburg)
Fax (304) 225-2522(Morgantown)

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.