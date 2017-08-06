Fire Truck Crashes While Responding to Marion County Fire

One person was taken to the hospital after a fire engine crashed on Dean Drive in Boothsville.
911 officials said the Boothsville Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched just before 7:30 p.m. to a fire on Sapps Run Road.
The fire truck swerved to miss an oncoming car and sideswiped a tree. The driver of the truck was treated and then released at United Hospital Center.
The crash resulted in about $6,000 in damage to the fire truck.
The Marion County Sheriff's Department, along White Hall Police, Boothsville Fire Department, and Marion County Rescue Squad responded to the scene.
