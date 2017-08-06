Local Artist Demonstrates at Farmer's Market

The Bridgeport Farmer’s Market is the perfect place to find local foods, produce, and crafts.

One local vendor was giving demonstrations during the Sunday afternoon event and can make customers custom wares. He has a passion for working with leather and is happy to share his skills at the Market.

“When I go and carve these letters I have my letter sets out, and I’m stamping these out or I’m putting belts together and I have to put a rivet through here. This is a great farmer’s market. I have only been here since last summer but it’s a great customer base,” said Tanner Leather Works Owner Eugene Breza.

The Farmer’s Market at Charles Pointe happens every Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through October. Attendees can shop for produce, artwork, and enjoy brunch to the sounds of local musicians.