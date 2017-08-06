Cars and Coffee: Not Your Average Car Show

All around the world, informal meetings are popping up for car enthusiasts, and the trend has caught on locally.

North Central West Virginia Cars and Coffee is not your typical car show. During Saturday night’s event, more than 100 cars were parked and owners popped their hoods to show off their latest modification and talk cars with other enthusiasts.

“With Cars and Coffee we just wanted to create an informal event; it’s not your typical car show. We gear more toward modern performance vehicles, but we have people that really bring anything; we welcome anything to come here. We started out events with 50 cars, and now we are seeing an average of 100 cars each event,” said Event Coordinator Steven Baczuk.

Events are held monthly, April through October. For more information and a full schedule of events, visit NCWV Cars and Coffee on Facebook.