1 Woman Dead After Auto-Pedestrian Accident in Randolph County

According to officials from Randolph County 911, an auto-pedestrian accident occurred outside the Fast Break gas station in Beverly.

A vehicle hit a man and a woman outside the business around 9 p.m. on Friday, officials said.

April Currence-McCauley, 31, was pronounced dead on scene, and her husband, William McCauley, 35, was transported to Davis Medical Center in Elkins, according to police. The extent of William McCauley's injuries are unknown at this time.

At this time, no criminal charges have been filed, police said.

The Randolph County Sheriff's Department, West Virginia State Police, the Beverly Volunteer Fire Department, and Randolph County EMS responded to the accident. State Police will continue to investigate the accident.