1 Person Dead After Vehicle Accident in Randolph County

According to officials from Randolph County 911, a vehicle accident occurred outside Fast Break gas station in Beverly. Randolph County Sheriff, State Police, Beverly Fire Department, and Randolph County EMS responded.

A single vehicle hit two pedestrians outside the business around 9 p.m. on Friday August 4. Law enforcement was on scene to detour traffic around the incident.

One person was dead on scene and the second was transported to Davis Medical Center in Elkins. The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

West Virginia State Police will handle the investigation and has not yet released the names of the people involved.