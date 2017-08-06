UPDATE: Wood County Woman Killed in Route 50 Accident

UPDATE (8/8/17 at 2:30 p.m.):

A Wood County woman was killed in a vehicle accident on Route 50 in Harrison County Sunday afternoon.

Deputies said Lolita Belt, 46, was killed in the crash. Authorities found the vehicle over an embankment near Cherry Camp Road.

Belt may have suffered some type of medical condition causing the accident, deputies said, but they are still investigating and are unsure of the cause at this time.

The child who was in the vehicle at the time of the accident is okay, deputies said.

ORIGINAL:

One fatality was reported after a single-vehicle accident that happened Sunday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. on Route 50 in Harrison County.

Salem Fire Chief Rick Todd said the vehicle was found over an embankment near Cherry Camp Road.

The Salem Volunteer Fire Department, the Harrison County Sheriff's Department, and Harrison County EMS responded to the accident.

The fatality was confirmed at the scene of the accident. One child passenger was transported to United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. No other passengers were in the vehicle.

West Virginia State Police will handle the investigation of the accident.