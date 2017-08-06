One Dead After Vehicle Accident On Route 50

One fatality is reported after a single vehicle accident that happened Sunday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. Salem Fire Chief Rick Todd said the vehicle was found over an embankment. Salem Fire Department, Harrison County Sheriff's Department, and Harrison County EMS responded to the accident.

The fatality was confirmed at the scene of the accident. One child passenger was transported to United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. No other passengers were in the vehicle. W.Va State Police is investigating the accident.