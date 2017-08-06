1 Person Dead Following Harrison County Vehicle Accident

One fatality was reported after a single-vehicle accident that happened Sunday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. on Route 50 in Harrison County.

Salem Fire Chief Rick Todd said the vehicle was found over an embankment near Cherry Camp Road.

The Salem Volunteer Fire Department, the Harrison County Sheriff's Department, and Harrison County EMS responded to the accident.

The fatality was confirmed at the scene of the accident. One child passenger was transported to United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. No other passengers were in the vehicle.

West Virginia State Police will handle the investigation of the accident.