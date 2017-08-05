Jackson Square Hosts First Mobile Food Giveaway

Volunteers from United Methodist Church have come out to help the Mountaineer Food Bank host its first ever Jackson Square Food Drive in Harrison County.

The First United Methodist Church of Clarksburg partnered with Mountaineer Food Bank for a mobile food giveaway for residents. Preacher, Greg Godwin says there’s a need to distribute food and the church is happy to help fulfill that need.

“There’s need for food and Mountaineer Food Bank’s mission is to distribute food and meet those needs in our state and so just like in any other community we have that need and we’re here to help them fulfill their mission and also serve the community that we live in,” said Godwin.

The food giveaway began a little earlier than scheduled and lasted until 2 p.m. with the hope that all the food would be gone.

Product Flow Manager Tambra said the number of volunteers was perfect to go along with the great location and weather.

“We started off early and everybody arrived very early so we got this up and running a little bit earlier. Our volunteer base here today is over 35 and we would have had more,” said Tambra.

The food being distributed Saturday afternoon was donated from the Boy Scout Jamboree Summit and the location was donated by the city. With city and organizational help, the event ran smoothly.

Coordinators are hoping for a turn out of more than 300 people. With the being so nice and the perfect location for this event, it should be a great afternoon.