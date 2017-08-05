ACE Hardware Opens in Salem

Work began in January to bring a hardware store to Salem in Harrison County.

ACE Hardware opened its doors on Tuesday and has been busy helping customers find what they need. Store Manager Rusty Nicholson said the store is a great asset to the community and residents don’t have to drive far for their hardware supplies.

“Our goal is to serve the public, to serve the community and provide jobs. Like right now, in the past for a long time now we haven’t had a hardware store around here so we want to make it convenient for our citizens,” said Nicholson.

After several years without a hardware store, the opening will assist residents with a convenient location and needed jobs.