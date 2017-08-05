Salem Car Show Benefits Relay for Life

More than 50 cars parked in Salem to benefit the Doddridge County Relay for Life.

Classic and modern cars were showcased in an array of colors and styles and enthusiasts were showing spectators around their most recent upgrades. Salem IGA has hosted the event for the last several years and is hopeful to make near 600 dollars.

“They have done it for the last six or seven years and all proceeds go to the Relay for Life. We are hoping to raise are 6 or 700 dollars. We have a lot of people coming out and seeing the cars in the community, some out buying hotdogs, and so they support this pretty well. Today we’ve got about 50 cars here,” said Mike Davis, Doddridge County Relay for Life Chair.

The community comes out to support the event and vendors set up tables to sell merchandise during the day-long event.