Grant Town EMS Hosts Softball Tournament

Grant Town Emergency Medical Service held this year’s softball tournament at Windmill Park in Fairmont.

Each year, service organizations plan the tournament to benefit a non-profit organization of its choosing. This year Grant Town EMS chose to donate funds to the Wounded Warrior Project, an organization that touched home for many of the players.

“Throughout Marion County over the past few years, there’s been a charity softball game and it has been put on by different organizations. Sheriff’s Department has done it before, the rescue squad has done it before and now it was Grant Town EMS’s turn to put a softball game on. It’s something that means a lot to the employees and staff at Grant Town. With the service members and family, it is something we want to show appreciation to,” said Ross Martin of Grant Town EMS.

Six teams began hitting the diamond at 9 A.M. and played through the bracket all afternoon.