Breast Cancer Survivor Shares Story, Offers Support to Cancer Patients

Breast cancer awareness month may not be until October, but one local woman isn’t waiting until then to share her story and help other women with the disease.

“I feel like we can beat the cancer,” said 13 year cancer survivor Debra Williams. “There’s no cure for cancer, but I feel like we can beat it at some point in time. You just have to have the positive, strong faith that people have and you’ll get through it.”

A mindset Williams has lived with since being diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer in 2004.

“You have hormone receptors and if you have triple negative breast cancer,” she explains. “The hormone receptors are actually proteins that are in the breast cancer cells. Those proteins in those breast cancer cells are negative for the gene.It affects probably 15 to 20 percent, which is, not very many,” Williams said. “It’s a rare aggressive type of breast cancer.”

With chemotherapy, Williams went into remission, but the cancer returned in 2007, and she beat it again.

“Then in 2011 it came back again and it spread,” she explained. “It metastasized to my lung and chest wall.”

At the same time Williams had to undergo surgery for this cancer, her daughter was diagnosed with a neurological disorder called Chiari malformation.

In 2012 she was told as long as she kept up with routine chemotherapy, her cancer would stay in control.

After serious recurring side-effects from her chemo, that caused Williams to need blood transfusions, she knew she needed a change.

“I guess I just got the courage to go to my oncologist and say I needed a break,” Williams said.

She turned to vitamins and supplements and lost 30 pounds to keep the cancer from returning.

“If I had not taken chemotherapy over the past 13 years, I wouldn’t be here today,” Williams explained. “I’m not saying that chemotherapy doesn’t work.”

Now, she volunteers at the Mary Babb Randolph Cancer Center, helping other cancer patients and sharing her story to raise awareness.

“It’s such a great feeling to be able to be on the other side of it and to be able to give back,” said Williams. “I know what they went though sitting there getting chemotherapy, so now I can be on the other side of it and actually talk to them while they’re getting their treatment.”

Williams, who works for the West Virginia University men’s basketball team, shared her story with hundreds of people last year at Coach Bob Huggins’ annual Fish Fry, which raises money for cancer.

She says she’s not afraid to resume chemotherapy again, but won’t end what she calls her “chemo holiday” unless her cancer returns.

“I do PET scans every six months and I do blood work in between times,” she explained. “Every six months my PET scans have been clear, so unless I have a scan that comes back that there’s a tumor or something uh I’m still gonna take my holiday.”

Williams wants to be there for any woman being treated for cancer who needs support or someone to talk to. She encourages anyone in need of support to call her at 304-692-3471 or send her an e-mail at debra.williams@mail.wvu.edu.