Morgantown Votes to Support Paris Climate Accord

The City of Morgantown has voted to support the goals of the Paris Climate Accord.

At Tuesday night’s meeting, City Council unanimously passed the first reading of the resolution.

“It gives us a blueprint, a plan really an ambition for making Morgantown greener, cleaner, more efficient, healthier,” said Deputy Mayor Mark Brazaitis. “It’s an outstanding goal to strive for.”

Brazaitis said that plans to make Morgantown greener are already in the works.

“It’s our strength really,” Brazaitis continued. “Wild and wonderful is Morgantown. A green belt, which we’ve talked about extensively and have looked at and are in the preliminary stages of planning, would be a great thing for Morgantown.”

He also said this resolution is not meant to be anti-coal miner. The city wants sustainable jobs for miners so they and their families can stay here and become part of a diversified economy.

“The trends are very seriously in favor of renewable energy,” Brazaitis explained. “China is investing $350 billion in renewable energy. That’s about $50 for every person in the world. We’re not gonna be able to compete with that unless we get our heads in the game and start thinking very seriously about renewable energy and making that a part of who we are.”

Council is expected to vote on the second reading of the resolution at their August 15th meeting.

If it passes, they will join more than 300 other cities across the country who have declared their support after President Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord in early June.