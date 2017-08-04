High School Football Preview: Doddridge County

Doddridge County head coach Bobby Burnside says attitude is everything, and after a fifth-straight winning season, the Bulldogs are approaching the training camp the right way.



“Everyone’s coming in with some expectations, and they’re willing to work. They’ve got a selfless attitude to put the team ahead of themselves," said Burnside. "We want to improve our attitude, always give 100 percent effort. When you do the small things daily, then it's going to add up weekly."

That attitude starts with a group of 15 seniors, one of the biggest classes in Burnside’s six seasons as head coach.

Those players hope to lead the team to more success.

“We know what each of us is capable of," said senior defensive lineman William Howell. "We’ve known each other since we were young boys. We put some trust into each other, but I feel it will pay off.”

Added senior lineman Gabriel Ball: “We’re capable of accomplishing anything that we want to. If we believe in it, I believe we can do it.”

But the Bulldogs have to replace three two-way starters from a season ago. The biggest loss is Hunter Riffle, a versatile quarterback and an all-state safety.

“You don’t replace a kid like that, but you use what you have," said Burnside. "The kids that are back have worked hard, and you hope to see improvement from those kids.”

Those returners include leading rusher Curtis James and Logan Gogan, along with defensive plug Dalton Campbell, one of the area’s best run stoppers. Juniors Colt Corder and Tanner Lett are also competing for the starting job at quarterback.

No matter which 11 players are on the field for the Bulldogs, Burnside is confident of one thing.

“We’re going to play hard from start to finish, regardless of what the score is – whether we’re winning big, or even if we’re behind – we’re going to give it everything we have when we step on that field," said Burnside.

Doddridge County opens with South Harrison Aug. 25.