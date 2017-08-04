Harrison County Chamber of Commerce Breakfast Discusses Educatio - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Harrison County Chamber of Commerce Breakfast Discusses Education

By Chris Marrs, Video Journalist
The Harrison County Chamber of Commerce has taken a summer break from business to learn about education.

State Board of Education President Tom Campbell spoke to chamber members Friday in Bridgeport.

Campbell was invited to talk about the state of education in West Virginia. He said other counties could learn a lot from Harrison County.

"West Virginia is a very diverse state, Harrison County has been doing a lot of great things so it's great to be here to get some feedback for some things that Harrison is doing well maybe i could spread around to other parts of the state," said Campbell

The chamber will hold another business breakfast on September 8 where it will focus on community development.

