Welcome Home Celebration Held at VA Medical Center

Community members gathered at the Veterans Memorial Park to show veterans their appreciation and to give them a welcome home.

"Basically it's just a giant thank you to all of the veterans that are coming home. Whether they came home today, yesterday, 10, 20, years ago. We're just here to say 'thank you' and wanted to do something special," said Jason Bittenbender, Organizer.

All veterans and their family members were invited to attend this free event to learn about the VA's services and to receive a proper thank you and welcome home from the community.

"I think the importance is it shows unity between the veterans and it certainly shows how much the community is there to support veterans with whatever needs it may be through the different vendors and people just looking out for them," said Bittenbender.

The event is an effort to educate veterans about the services offered by the VA and to sincerely thank them for their bravery, commitment, and service. Kip Price educates the community about The Wereth 11, which was a Field Artillery Battalion in World War II.

"Hopefully or them to appreciate the ultimate sacrifice that these 11 soldiers gave. They gave it all, the soldier cross, it signifies the tremendous sacrifice made by The Wereth 11. And all soldiers, any soldier," said Price.

George Belloni went into the service when he was just 15-years-old. He said he is proud to serve his country.

"I'd to it all over again if I had to. I love my country," said Belloni.