Clayton Homes of Elkins Aids Flood Victims

This week Clayton Homes of Elkins has been collecting supplies to donate to flood relief victims.

On Tuesday, volunteers came together to organize backpacks full of hygiene products and will be delivering cleaning products and animal food to North Marion High School in Mannington, Friday.

“The community has been great. I’ve had two businesses step up and send stuff to us. One of my sister lots drove three hours with stuff for us for supplies and then the individuals. People who I know may only have $10 to spend, spent that money and brought it in,” said General Manager Judy Ritchie.

Clayton Homes of Elkins will still be taking supplies including cleaning supplies and personal hygiene products.