Gypsy on the Main Hosts Grand Opening

Gypsy on the Main held its grand opening Friday after having a soft opening for two weeks.

The café was recently located on Arden Road in Barbour County and has since opened the doors to the new location in downtown Philippi at the Market Place. The owner is happy the café has been busy and is looking forward to expanding in the near future.

“I’m hoping for a legacy for Barbour County for a processing plant. I do jams and jellies and that’s what I am hoping to move forward in the business. The café has just been a wonderful bonus but my passion is in making jams and jellies and different sauces,” said Owner Tamyra Weaver.

In the near future, Gypsy on the Main will grow, produce, and process canned goods for wholesale and retail.