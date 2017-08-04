Pickin' in Parsons an International Success

Pickin’ in Parsons has been in full swing since Tuesday, August 1.

Bluegrass sensations from all over the country have been playing and jamming for thousands of attendees. Five Rivers Campground owner, John Bowers, said the festival is gaining national and international recognition as one of the best.

“We’ve been having record attendance this year. We have, in my opinion, one of the best lineups in the country and I think it’s shared by a lot of people here. It’s been phenomenal. We’ve had a lot of support. There’s 9 countries in attendance this year and people from all over the United States,” said Bowers.

The Jakobs Ferry Stragglers from Pennsylvania played Friday afternoon and music will continue through the night and all day Saturday. For a full list of bands, visit the Pickin’ in Parsons Bluegrass Festival event page.