Man Robs BB&T Bank in White Hall, Leaves on Motorcycle

A man robbed the BB&T Bank in White Hall Friday morning, according to police.

Marion County 911 received a call of a robbery at approximately 11 a.m. at BB&T Bank's Middletown Mall location, according to the White Hall Police Department.

BB&T employees told police that a white man approximately 6'1" with a gray goatee entered the bank, walked up the teller line, and demanded money. The suspect was wearing a camouflage hat, wraparound sunglasses, blue jeans, and a blue raincoat and was carrying a black bag, police said.

The man left BB&T, walked to the parking lot of Hardee's, and left on a black and white motorcycle in an unknown direction, police said. He got away with an unknown amount of cash.

The Marion County Sheriff's Department, West Virginia State Police, and the Fairmont Police Department assisted the White Hall Police Department on scene.

If anyone has information on the incident, contact the White Hall Police Department at 304-367-0171.