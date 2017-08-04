Retired Texas K-9’s Life-Saving Rescue Earns Hero Dog Award Nomination

FORT WORTH, TX (NBC News) — A Fort Worth police officer’s retired search-and-rescue dog is a finalist for a national award that honors heroic hounds with tails of courage.

At 10-years-old, Luca was called back into action for a mission that required his unique talents.

In April 2016, police had no leads in the search for a missing man with Alzheimer’s disease.

Luca excelled for years in search-and-rescue missions, so his handler, Officer Cole Brock, went home to get him and bring him to the scene – a salvage yard.

Luca was able to find the man, who was waist deep in mud and running water in the Trinity River.

Police said he would have died without Luca’s help.

Luca is now a finalist for the “Hero Dog Award.”

Voters can submit their ballots from now until 2 p.m. CT on Aug. 30 by visiting the American Humane Hero Dog Awards website.

The winner will be announced at a gala in Beverly Hills in September.

VOTE: Click here to vote for Luca on the American Humane Hero Dog Awards website.