Music Therapy and Musical Theatre Program Open for Registration at WVU

A new all inclusive music therapy and musical theatre program has opened for registration at West Virginia University.

This welcomes participants of all ability levels between the ages of five and 18.

Classes will be held once a week from September 2017 through April 2018. The classes will be held Tuesday nights from 6-7 p.m.

Dream Catchers is a collaboration between WVU's Center for Excellence in Disabilities, College of Creative Arts and School of Medicine.

"Our program started from the idea that there are a lot of programs here in Morgantown that are for children with disabilities specifically and then for children without disabilities, but none that combine those two groups together especially in a musical experience. So this is the first in Morgantown," said Katie Martin, music therapist and director of the program.

An ice cream social kick-off event will be held on September 5 at 6 p.m. at the Creative Arts Center.

