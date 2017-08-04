Missing Fairmont Woman Arrested in Oklahoma - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Missing Fairmont Woman Arrested in Oklahoma

By Lacey Palmer, Assignment Editor
A woman who was reported missing out of Fairmont back in May was located in Oklahoma Thursday.

Kara Jeffrey, 21, was arrested on a warrant out of Marion County in Muskogee, according to the Muskogee County Sheriff's Department.

Jeffrey was reported missing out of Charleston on May 1, after she was arrested in February on drug charges in Marion County.

Jeffrey does not face any new charges in Oklahoma.

Officials said she would appear for an extradition hearing in Muskogee at 4 p.m. Friday.

