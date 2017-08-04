Clarksburg Police Investigate Stealey Robbery Incident

The Clarksburg Police Department is investigating a robbery incident that occurred in the Stealey area Friday morning.

Police said the incident took place near the intersection of Davis Street and Stealey Avenue some time between 5 and 9:45 a.m.

The suspects are listed as three black males approximately 6' and weighing 200 pounds.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the Clarksburg Police Department Tip Line at 304-624-1625.