Inmate Dies in the Booking Area of West Virginia Jail

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (AP) - A man who was charged with burglary and several other offenses has died in the booking area of a West Virginia jail.

News outlets report 33-year-old Derek Kevin Bennett was booked into the Western Regional Jail on Tuesday around 6 p.m. State Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety spokesman Lawrence Messina wrote in an email that Bennett died around 11 a.m. Further details on Bennett's death have not been released.

According to a criminal complaint, Bennett was arrested on charges of domestic assault, fleeing from an officer, unlawful taking of a vehicle and burglary.

Bennett's death is the third death reported at the Barboursville facility in eight months. Last week, an inmate at the Tygart Valley Regional Jail died hours after being charged with murder.

