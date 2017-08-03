WBOY and Urse Collect Donation Items for Flood Victims

WBOY will be partnering with Urse Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram in White Hall Friday to collect supplies to aid flood victims.

All day Friday, WBOY will be at Urse in Fairmont to help collect supplies to fill as many Ram pickup trucks as possible. The Davisson Brother's Band will also be at Urse to help raise donations and pack the trucks.

Supplies needed include non-perishable food items, bottled water, cleaning supplies, box fans, bee and hornet spray, plastic totes for storage, home improvement gift cards, etc.

A GoFundMe account and a bank account at the First Exchange Bank in Mannington have been set up for monintary donations to aid flood victims.

WBOY will be live on location from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Please stop by to see the team and the Davisson Brother's Band and drop off your donation items to help those in need to recover from last weekend's flooding in Marion County.