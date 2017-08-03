Boil Water Advisory Issued for Parts of Fairmont Lifted

UPDATE (8/7/17 7:49 p.m.):



The Boil Water Advisory issued for Fairview Avenue, Country Club Road and the surrounding area has been lifted by the City of Fairmont Water Department.

ORIGINAL (8/3/17 3:34 p.m.):



The City of Fairmont Water Department has issued a Boil Water Advisory due to a water line break.

Crews are working to repair the water line break on the intersection of Fairland Avenue and Country Club Road.

Residents that live on Fairland Avenue, Country Club Road and the surrounding area are under a Boil Water Advisory until further notice.