UPDATE: Man Dead After Marion County Deputy-Involved Shooting

UPDATE (8/9/17 at 10 a.m.):

West Virginia State Police have confirmed that Philip Rhoades died in the deputy-involved shooting that happened on Wednesday, August 2.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

UPDATE (8/3/17 at 2 p.m.):

The West Virginia State Police are leading the investigation into a sheriff's deputy-involved shooting that happened Wednesday in Marion County.

The Marion County Sheriff's Department was involved in a vehicle chase with a stolen Jeep Wrangler, troopers said.

The chase ended in the Parrish Run Road area, near Mannington, when the driver of the Jeep, Philip Rhoades, was shot by deputies, according to state police. There is no word on his condition at this time.

Deputies attempted to arrest Rhoades on July 24, but he eluded deputies.

The names of the deputies involved in the shooting have not been released. State police said no further information will be released at this time.

ORIGINAL:

The West Virginia State Police is investigating a shooting incident in Marion County.

According to a press release, the incident occurred in the Parrish Run Road area on Wednesday.

There's no word if anyone was injured in the incident.

