Boil Water Advisory Issued for Part of Marion County Lifted

UPDATE (8/7/17 9:30 a.m.):

The Valley Falls PSD has lifted the Boil Water Advisory issued for customers in Bentons Ferry and Vinegar Hill.

ORIGINAL (8/3/17 3:34 p.m.):

A Boil Water Advisory has been issued by the Valley Falls PSD in Fairmont.

The water has been shut off to customers in Bentons Ferry along the river including Vinegar Hill due to a water main break.

The PSD is hoping to have the water restored to all customers by 6 p.m. on Wednesday, August 2. Once water is restored, customers affected by this outage will be under a Boil Water Advisory until further notice.