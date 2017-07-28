Wine Spectator Honors 3 North Central West Virginia Restaurants

In North Central West Virginia, there are three restaurants that have been honored by Wine Spectator multiple times.



The owners of two of those restaurants said providing quality service and working with local vendors helps them stand out in the local food tourism business.



"We definitely want them to have a wow factor," said Daniel Watts, Wonder Bar WV LLC managing partner.



For 71 years, The Wonder Bar Steakhouse in Clarksburg has worked to serve North Central West Virginia as the premier steakhouse.



"We don't them to feel stuffy or intimidated and I think our service team here and the management do a great job of making people feel welcome and relaxed," said Watts.



Watts said the restaurant's annual wine sales total $250,000.



This has been the four year in a row that The Wonder Bar has been recognized by Wine Spectator.



"It's an honor we love it," said Watts. "Wine is a huge part of this business."



Watts said customer service and unique meals set West Virginia restaurants apart.



"To get the experience of West Virginia and to go in and get the hospitality that you are going to find in these places that's a key thing throughout the state," said Watts.



Across Route 50 in Bridgeport, you can find Provence Market Cafe specializing in southern French cuisine.



Wine Spectator has honored the restaurant for 14 consecutive years.



"Knowing your wine list knowing that our servers know out wine list," said Anne Hart, Provence Market Cafe chef and owner. "We know what to recommend with the foods that we serve."



Hart and Provence have been instrumental in the farm to table movement in the state makes restaurants like hers a destination.



"What that does for West Virginia tourism is it brings people knowing ok I can go down this West Virginia trail and hit these quality restaurants knowing I'm going to get quality ingredients that have been grown locally," said Hart.



Sargasso in Morgantown was also honored this year by Wine Spectator.