CASA and Friends Hold Second Annual Golf Scramble

The second annual CASA and Friends Golf Scramble teed off Monday at the Bridgeport Country Club.



It's a fundraiser for the Harrison County Chapter of CASA or Court Appointed Special Advocates.

More than 60 golfers hit the links to support an organization dedicated to helping children.



"With the current drug epidemic, we are seeing an overflow of children that are entering foster care. In West Virginia now, we have over 5,500 children in foster care, so our system is very overwhelmed, so its really important that we get an advocate with these children," said Alisha Madia, Harrison County CASA.



Last year's event raised more than $7,000.



For more information about Harrison County CASA, call 304-623-5749.