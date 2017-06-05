Single Vehicle Accident Involving Power Pole in Clarksburg

A red Dodge Durango was traveling southbound on Route 19 in the west end Clarksburg when it struck a power pole.

There were no injuries according to the driver of the vehicle.



The cause of the accident is unknown at this time. There are no power outages at this time according to the First Energy Corp. website.

Clarksburg Police responded to the scene and currently investigating.

The Clarksburg Fire Department is currently directing traffic through the southbound lane as the power pole is blocking the northbound lane.



Please use caution and expect possible delays when traveling through West Pike Street.