WVU Experts React to U.S. Withdrawal from Paris Climate Accord

Reaction continues to come from countries around the world in the wake of President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris Climate Accord.

Experts from West Virginia University said this decision and the President not making a statement on whether he believes in climate change make it difficult to know his stance on the issue.

“You’ve got a global agreement that everybody says this is a real problem we must do something and now the United States is taking a very self-centered self-focused approach to it saying the deal wasn’t good enough for us,” said Dr. Robert Duval, Interim Associate Dean for Operations and Chair of the Department of Health Policy, Management and Leadership at the WVU School of Public Health.

The United States now joins Syria and Nicaragua as the only nations who did not agree to the accord to reduce global carbon emissions.

Dr. Duval says he believe it’s important for cities that support the accord to continue to convey that to the country and the world.

“I think it’s pretty important for us to convey to the world that much of the country believes that climate change is a real problem that we really need to come to terms with,” he said. “It is unfortunate it’s not a unanimous or consistent agreement across federal, state, and local governments.”

President Trump said he would be open to re-negotiating the accord as part of his statement on Thursday.

“We're gonna have the cleanest air,” said the President. “We're gonna have the cleanest water. We will be environmentally friendly. But we're not gonna put our businesses out of work and we're not gonna lose our jobs, we're gonna grow. We're gonna grow rapidly.”

However, Dr. Duval believes that based on what he’s seen from President Trump’s appointments, it’s unlikely any climate change legislation or future accords will come from this administration.