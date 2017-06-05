Morgantown Student Competes in Scripps National Spelling Bee

291 students traveled to Washington D.C. last week to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, and six of those spellers were from West Virginia.

“B-O-W-Y-E-R,” spelled 13-year-old Aiden Arnett, when asked what he spelled correctly at the competition.

That and words such as exobiology and achromatopsia, were all words the sixth-grader at Mountaineer Middle School was given as he advanced to the third round of competition.

"It was great,” Aiden said of the experience. “A lot of people say how nerve-wracking it is being in front of people, but the only thing I was nervous about was being able to spell my word. I wasn't looking at the people or the cameras. I was just looking at Dr. Bailey when he said my word, and I spelled it."

For Aiden’s family though, maybe it wasn't so relaxing.

"It's just it's very very exciting,” said his mom Angela Arnett. “But it’s also just very stressful.”

To qualify, Aiden first had to win spelling bees at the school, county, and regional levels, where he was given a list of words to study.

“I’m able to help him up to the regional level very easily, and I can help him study,” Angela Arnett said.

Once Aiden made it to the national competition, any word in the dictionary was fair game, which meant he spent much more time studying roots of words to prepare.

He said the regional competition to qualify for the national bee was very intense.

"It's easy the first few rounds when there's a ton of people you spell one word, but when it gets down to about five people and it's just back and forth and back and forth it gets really exciting,” he described. “Everyone's so nervous. I think of it as a hockey game tied after double overtime. It's a shootout."

Competition at the Scripps National Spelling Bee began with a preliminary written test before rounds of spelling.

“It was 12 vocabulary questions, multiple choice and 12 written spelling words that I had to write out, which was really hard,” Aiden said.

"We really did not know what to expect,” Angela Arnett said. “Getting to D.C. and seeing what that was like it is another whole ballgame. It's very different."

Aiden was eliminated in the third round on the word “dissentient”. He says he’s learned so much through the experience that will better prepare him for next year.

“I’d study more the roots and the Latin words because you can’t memorize every word in the dictionary. I just need to find out little roots and base words from Greek and Latin and German and French and Arabic and Hungarian and whatever languages they decide to use,” said Aiden.

The trip to Washington D.C. wasn’t all business. As part of the competition, contestants had some fun exploring the Washington Nationals’ ballpark and visiting museums and the national achieves.

“We’re proud of him. He did a great job,” Angela Arnett said of her son. “It was an amazing experience.”

Other West Virginia spellers were Cecelia Fatta from Parkersburg, Andrew Gould of Weston, Lucas Mooney representing Charles Town, Kelly Mills from Beaver and Devesh Shah of Wheeling.