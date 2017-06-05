Students at Fairview Elementary Receive Bikes

Students received bikes at Fairview Elementary School Monday morning.

The students earned these bikes by having perfect attendance all year at school.

The program has been sponsored by Horace Mann Insurance for the past five years. The program motivates students to come to school everyday and develop good habits at a young age.

"They get a pretty good kick out of it. We had one girl this year that came to school 360 days in a row. So two years in a row without missing a day of school. That's pretty impressive so that tells me that the program is working," said Mark Travelstead, insurance agent.

Horace Mann Insurance agents partner with the outreach liaison of Marion County Schools to keep track of students with perfect attendance.