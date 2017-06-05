Harrison County YMCA Celebrates Installation of New Pool HVAC System

A ribbon cutting was held at the Harrison County YMCA Monday morning.

The YMCA staff and the City of Clarksburg held the official ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the installation of the pool's new HVAC system.

The is one of the many projects the City of Clarksburg has made possible since the recent purchase of the YMCA building and property.

Staff members said the air system will provide a more comfortable environment, on the deck and in the water, regulating the temperature.

The new system will also help to filter out harmful chemicals from the chlorine filtration system.

"I feel it's our obligation to improve the quality of life for our residents. The YMCA has been here for a number of years and without the YMCA here, we would have no place for our youth and our senior to go for activities," said Mayor Cathy Goings, City of Clarksburg.

The "Y" gave tours of the facility following the ceremony.