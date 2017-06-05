Harrison County BOE Helps Fed Kids During Summer

The Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library in downtown Clarksburg is one of many sites that the Harrison County Board of Education is providing summer food for its students. The library is hoping that their food also pairs well with their books.

Erica Perry, children's librarian, said "We are one of the locations here in the town that are holding lunch here from the board of education. We also have our summer reading program so there are events here all morning long and all day."

School may be out for summer but the library said it is happy to participate in the summer food program so that kids can keep growing and learning in a positive environment.



The board of education said the food program reaches many students.

"Last summer we served about 4,000 breakfasts, about 12,000 lunches and about 5,000 snacks," said David Seay, child nutrition director.

The library encourages friends and family to come and enjoy a meal with their kids. The library is just one of the sites centrally located in downtown Clarksburg but the board of education has sites spread out all over the county.

Perry added, "It's important that kids get their nutrition still even when school is out. It's from ages three to 18 years-of-age as long as you are in school and so forth. Just come on out and also while you are here at the library you can read a book."

Lunch at the library is served every day of the week from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Snacks are provided at 2 p.m.