One man was flown to the hospital after a reported hit-and-run in Marion County Monday morning.

Marion County 911 officials say the man was found unresponsive near State Highway in Barrackville around 6 a.m.

The Marion County Rescue Squad, the Marion County Sheriff's Department, and Barrackville VFD all responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. We will bring you the latest updates as they become available.