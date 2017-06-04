The Mountain State Forest Festival Announces Maid Silva

Director General Chad Shoemaker has chosen Morgan Stephens, of Morgantown, as the 81st Mountain State Forest Festival’s Maid Silvia.

Stephens visited Elkins, and was announced as Maid Silvia. Stephens will be crowned by Governor Jim Justice during the festival coronation ceremony, later this year.



Stephens recalls when she was a princess during a previous festival season, and is looking forward to the queen experience.

“Being a princess, in the past, is definitely a lot different. As a princess, you’re in the Forest Festival but not too into it. The Queen, you know, it’s all about you, and you get to experience a lot more,” said Stephens. “I’m always bright and lively, always joking everywhere I go, love to have a smile on my face. I enjoy making other people happy.”

Stephens graduated from University High School in 2014 and will graduate with a degree in marketing from Fairmont State University in December. She enjoys being outdoors, playing with her dog, Tobi, and working out.

After graduating, she would like to open her own daycare and boarding house for dogs.